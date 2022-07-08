The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Goat Born In Pakistan Has Longer Ears Than Her Legs, With A World Record On The Cards

A Goat Born In Pakistan Has Longer Ears Than Her Legs, With A World Record On The Cards

An adorable goat resembling Dumbo has been born in Pakistan, with ultra-long ears that surpass the length of her legs currently.

A baby Nubian goat in Pakistan likely has the longest ears of any goat. At almost 19 inches, they're even longer than her legs (because he is still a baby for now!) 

The baby girl's owner, Muhammad Hassan Narejo is eyeing a Guinness Book Of Records as it is widely believed that her ears are the longest documented in a Nubian goat.

She has already become a local celebrity in Pakistan. The goat's ears are so long that they drag on the floor as she walks. They dangle down on either side of her face and wiggle in the wind. 

As per Telegraph, the baby goat's long ears are probably the result of gene mutation or a genetic disorder. However, she appears to be getting along just fine. Ms Narejo hopes that Simba will soon be a Guinness world record holder. 

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage
NEXT STORY

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

There’s plenty to cry about, first, there was a toilet roll shortage, mortgage rates went bonkers, then lettuce prices went haywire and now, probably because of all the crying a tissue shortage.
American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

An American mother on Tik Tok has faced what some were calling unwarranted backlash when she revealed that she is making her 18-year-old daughter sign a rental lease and pay $100 per month.
Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

In news that comes as no surprise to the tired, time-poor, or terrible at cooking, Aussies are spending an average of $40 per week on food delivery apps.
The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

The new era of table manners has arrived, as a list of new table manners is replacing old ones.
Reports: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Reports: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital after he collapsed during a speech in Nara.