A Goat Born In Pakistan Has Longer Ears Than Her Legs, With A World Record On The Cards

A baby Nubian goat in Pakistan likely has the longest ears of any goat. At almost 19 inches, they're even longer than her legs (because he is still a baby for now!)

The baby girl's owner, Muhammad Hassan Narejo is eyeing a Guinness Book Of Records as it is widely believed that her ears are the longest documented in a Nubian goat.

She has already become a local celebrity in Pakistan. The goat's ears are so long that they drag on the floor as she walks. They dangle down on either side of her face and wiggle in the wind.

As per Telegraph, the baby goat's long ears are probably the result of gene mutation or a genetic disorder. However, she appears to be getting along just fine. Ms Narejo hopes that Simba will soon be a Guinness world record holder.