The Vortex ride stopped midair at about 3pm on Tuesday, leaving 13 passengers stranded. They were suspended in the air until being freed over an hour later.

They were given umbrellas and food while waiting, and were brought back to the ground with a cherrypicker.

"The Vortex at Sea World is currently experiencing a standard ride stoppage," Sea World said in a statement.

"All 13 guests on-board are safe and our team are communicating with them as we prepare to exit them from the ride."