13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust

The investigation was sparked by the murders of two FBI agents who were shot dead on the doorstep of a Florida apartment in February 2021.

The agents were shot dead during a raid on a paedophile computer programmer, where a sophisticated global online child abuse network was discovered.

The network spans more than 200 countries, including Australia.

303 investigations have been opened, leading to 43 convictions worldwide as a result of the operation.

Last year in Australia, Operation Bakis was born.

It’s alleged 19 offenders, aged between 32 and 81, were operating across Australia.

Members of the vile network were creating and sharing child abuse material on the dark web.

Since then, 13 children have now been removed from harm.

It’s alleged some children had been directly abused, while others were relocated as a precaution.

Authorities have not ruled out further arrests, with the Australian Federal Police warning that everything you do online leaves a trace.