The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust

13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust

19 men have been charged and 13 children removed from harm after an investigation unravelled an elaborate dark web paedophile network, operating around Australia.

The investigation was sparked by the murders of two FBI agents who were shot dead on the doorstep of a Florida apartment in February 2021.

The agents were shot dead during a raid on a paedophile computer programmer, where a sophisticated global online child abuse network was discovered. 

The network spans more than 200 countries, including Australia.

303 investigations have been opened, leading to 43 convictions worldwide as a result of the operation.

Last year in Australia, Operation Bakis was born.

It’s alleged 19 offenders, aged between 32 and 81, were operating across Australia.

Members of the vile network were creating and sharing child abuse material on the dark web. 

Since then, 13 children have now been removed from harm. 

It’s alleged some children had been directly abused, while others were relocated as a precaution. 

Authorities have not ruled out further arrests, with the Australian Federal Police warning that everything you do online leaves a trace.

Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object
NEXT STORY

Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object

    Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object

    Social media was flooded overnight with amazing pictures of a mysterious object streaking across south-eastern Australia.
    New Survey Reveals The Five ‘Personas’ Travellers Take On When They Get To An Airport

    New Survey Reveals The Five ‘Personas’ Travellers Take On When They Get To An Airport

    Half of Britons say they take on a new persona when they enter the airport, according to a British Airways survey.
    Nearly Half Of Us Use Our Phones On The Toilet

    Nearly Half Of Us Use Our Phones On The Toilet

    We all love our phones, and some of us will use them anytime and anywhere.
    A Siesta Is More Beneficial Than Air Conditioning In Summer Heat

    A Siesta Is More Beneficial Than Air Conditioning In Summer Heat

    Having a midday snooze could be a better way to combat the heat this summer.
    Melbourne Puts Its Hand Up To Have Australia’s First Disneyland

    Melbourne Puts Its Hand Up To Have Australia’s First Disneyland

    Australia could soon have its very own Disneyland theme park in Melbourne, with the city’s mayor backing the idea.