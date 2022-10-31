‘We’re All On Borrowed Time’: Expert Traitor Hunter Mark’s Winning Streak Comes To A Sudden End

After a slow start, the Faithful appeared to have turned a corner under the guidance of Mark and his flawless ‘Traidar’ (Traitor radar). Trusting his instincts, Mark not only campaigned for the banishment of Angus but immediately followed that win up by banishing Claire.

With two Traitors down, he turned his signs to Marielle, but before Mark was able to hit a hat-trick, the remaining Traitors made the decision to boot him from the game.

“You go to bed every night and your spidey senses or Traidar, whatever you want to call it, is like we’re all on borrowed time. It can be your moment at any time,” Mark told 10 Play.

“I thought that, by getting to where I was, I must be friends with the Traitors and that is probably why they [were] keeping me around to some extent,” he continued. “And then the second part of that I was like, do you know what? I’m so obviously honing in on certain people, surely that’s going to protect me from being murdered.”

After the banishment of Claire, Mark admitted he was pretty nervous about his fate in the game, taking solace in a “fishbowl of red wine” he continued to do what he had done best so far and thought about his suspicions out loud.

“I love to connect to people and take people along on my thought process journey with me,” he explained. “I think perhaps at the end the combination of the mega-high of a second win combined with that kind of approach I take where I really like to flesh things out with people around me, the environment that I did it in was perhaps what signed my death warrant in the end.

“I think, naively, I probably thought because I wasn’t voicing my next suspicion anywhere around Marielle that I was safe but, come on Mark, you should know better than that.”

Watching the series back Mark pointed out that his strategy made him such a clear target, while someone like Alex played a much more subtle game.

“The quieter you are and the more you slip under the radar whereby the Faithful don’t want to banish you because they don’t think you’re a Traitor yet the Traitors don’t want to murder you because you’re not loud enough to be a threat — turns out [that] is a really good strategy.

“However, anyone who knows me knows that I’m just not the person who’s going to play a really quiet game. I was going to go big or go home, and I did both,” Mark said, laughing.

As one of the few people in the game to never really come across as a Traitor, Mark was a beacon for the Faithful to follow, one of the few people in the house they seemed to all agree was 100 percent on their side.

“I can't tell you why that is but I think it’s probably to do with the fact that I just came out and I was interrogating and well and truly in hunting mode right from the get-go,” he said. “All I wanted to do was figure out who those Traitors were and get them out immediately, and I think people could just feel my passion.”

If he had his time again, Mark admitted he’d be “a little more strategic” in his final days in the house. Concocting more of a blindside approach for the next banishment.

“I would still 100 percent share my view that Marielle is the next Traitor but I would be a little more measured in the environment that I shared it in and who I shared it with,” he explained, “so that by the time it was fully baked and ready to roll for that banishment room, that I was sharing it then so that we could swoop in and get her instead of voicing it in perhaps the wrong environment too early and that made me a target for the Traitors.”

Watching the show back and seeing all the moments and conversations he wasn’t privy to has been quite eye-opening for Mark, but it was the moment he became the contestant who didn’t come down to breakfast that really hit home.

“To see Alex, Fi and the girls so emotional was honestly a really beautiful, and quite emotional, moment for me as well. Tearing up on the couch with another fishbowl of red wine,” he added.

“I love the girls so much… I’m so hopeful one of them takes it out in any way or form because they are just amazing people and I am so glad that I got to connect with them.

“I’m very excited to see if Alex takes the bait because I really think that will absolutely flip the game upside down.”

