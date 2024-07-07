The Really Loud House - S1 Ep. 5
Kids
Lincoln encourages Clyde to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer but pushes him too far. Meanwhile, Luan meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon.
EpisodesArticles
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Follows Lincoln Loud as he goes on new adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend Clyde McBride, while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with 10 sisters