Meet Parmigiana

Get to know Parmigiana, the goofy Border Collie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Parmigiana and I am a 2  year, 1-month-old (approx), female Border Collie, mixed breed. My colour is tri-colour. I'm OK with dogs and need on-going training.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

If Parmi is recognisable it might be because she’s the daughter of Schnitzel from TDH season 1.

She is only young, so she still has some growing up to do and is a bit of a goofy puppy. She came to AWL from another shelter so not much is known about her early life, but she’s a little lady with a lot of love to give.

She’s still a little shy when she first meets people, so the team is working on building up her self-esteem.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Affectionate
  • A lounge lizard – unusual for a border collie – makes her unique
  • Does have bursts of energy but then wants cuddles

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Cuddling and pats
  • People
  • Walks – needs a family that involve her in activities

FACTS:

  • Her name is Parmigiana
  • She is 2 years and 1 month old
  • She’s a Border Collie, Mixed Breed
