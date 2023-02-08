Meet Goober

My name is Goober...

I am a 2 year 4 month old desexed male Neo-Mastiff. My colour is Grey.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Goober came to AWL as a medical surrender with badly injured back legs. He has since made a great recovery and stolen the hearts of everyone at the shelter.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Cuddly, couch potato

A gentleman in the home

Great with kids and other dogs but dislikes birds and flies.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Treat lover – loves his yoghurt on a Lickimat.

Lounging around in the sun on a sofa.

Meeting and playing with new people.

FACTS

His name is Goober

He’s just over 2 years old

He’s a large Neo-Mastiff

MEDICAL