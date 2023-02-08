The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Goober

Meet Goober

Get to know Goober, the cuddly and gentle Neo-Mastiff from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Goober...

I am a 2 year 4 month old desexed male Neo-Mastiff. My colour is Grey.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Goober came to AWL as a medical surrender with badly injured back legs. He has since made a great recovery and stolen the hearts of everyone at the shelter.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Cuddly, couch potato
  • A gentleman in the home
  • Great with kids and other dogs but dislikes birds and flies.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Treat lover – loves his yoghurt on a Lickimat.
  • Lounging around in the sun on a sofa.
  • Meeting and playing with new people.

FACTS

  • His name is Goober
  • He’s just over 2 years old
  • He’s a large Neo-Mastiff

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and microchipped.
  • Vaccinated.
  • Hip dysplasia
  • Recovering from entropian
Meet Turkey
NEXT STORY

Meet Turkey

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Turkey

Meet Turkey

Get to know Turkey, the playful and timid Spoodle from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doug

Meet Doug

Get to know Doug, the shy and calm Maltese from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Missy

Meet Missy

Get to know Missy, the curious and bouncy Jack Russell from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Walt

Meet Walt

Get to know Walt, the handsome and clingy Greyhound from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Coke

Meet Coke

Get to know Coke, the calm and timid Kelpie x Cattle Dog from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.