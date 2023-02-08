Meet Goober

My name is Goober...
I am a 2 year 4 month old desexed male Neo-Mastiff. My colour is Grey.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Goober came to AWL as a medical surrender with badly injured back legs. He has since made a great recovery and stolen the hearts of everyone at the shelter.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Cuddly, couch potato
- A gentleman in the home
- Great with kids and other dogs but dislikes birds and flies.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Treat lover – loves his yoghurt on a Lickimat.
- Lounging around in the sun on a sofa.
- Meeting and playing with new people.
FACTS
- His name is Goober
- He’s just over 2 years old
- He’s a large Neo-Mastiff
MEDICAL
- Desexed and microchipped.
- Vaccinated.
- Hip dysplasia
- Recovering from entropian