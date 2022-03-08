Meet Donia

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Donia and I am a 4 month 3-week old female, Australian Cattledog, mixed breed, unknown. My colour is red.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Donia was transferred to the AWL from a regional facility. She arrived with several other dogs and has been in foster care for several weeks where she is growing in confidence every day. Donia is deaf in one ear so will need special training from a patient owner who can accommodate her needs. She is dog social but can be a bit unsure at first meetings.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Intelligent and affectionate
- Always looking for direction and assurance
- An easy, beautiful little girl
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- People
- Water
- Cuddles
FACTS:
- Her name is Donia
- She’s 5 months old
- She’s a red cattle dog x
MEDICAL:
- Deaf in one ear