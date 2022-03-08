Meet Donia

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Donia and I am a 4 month 3-week old female, Australian Cattledog, mixed breed, unknown. My colour is red.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Donia was transferred to the AWL from a regional facility. She arrived with several other dogs and has been in foster care for several weeks where she is growing in confidence every day. Donia is deaf in one ear so will need special training from a patient owner who can accommodate her needs. She is dog social but can be a bit unsure at first meetings.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Intelligent and affectionate

Always looking for direction and assurance

An easy, beautiful little girl

FAVOURITE THINGS:

People

Water

Cuddles

FACTS:

Her name is Donia

She’s 5 months old

She’s a red cattle dog x

MEDICAL:

Deaf in one ear

If you would like to meet me or find out more about me please speak to a member of the Animal Welfare League NSW staff team.

Visit me ONLINE at www.awlnsw.com.au