Meet Bonnie

Get to know Bonnie the fluffy and friendly Long Haired Chihuahua from Season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Bonnie, she is a 9-year-old, mixed-breed Long Haired Chihuahua.

This is what Bonnie's carers have to say about her:

Bonnie is a fluffy, friendly lady who is usually pretty chilled and relaxed.

Here's a bit more about Bonnie:

BACKGROUND:

Bonnie was surrendered and came into the shelter along with two other dogs Angel and Oreo.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She always does a little wiggle dance when she greets people.
  • Her trademark is her little happy trot.
  • Very social.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Devon and chicken.
  • Spending time with people and other dogs.
  • Toys!
