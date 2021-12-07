Meet Bonnie, she is a 9-year-old, mixed-breed Long Haired Chihuahua.

This is what Bonnie's carers have to say about her:

Bonnie is a fluffy, friendly lady who is usually pretty chilled and relaxed.

Here's a bit more about Bonnie:

BACKGROUND:

Bonnie was surrendered and came into the shelter along with two other dogs Angel and Oreo.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She always does a little wiggle dance when she greets people.

Her trademark is her little happy trot.

Very social.

FAVOURITE THINGS: