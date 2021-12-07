Meet Bonnie, she is a 9-year-old, mixed-breed Long Haired Chihuahua.
This is what Bonnie's carers have to say about her:
Bonnie is a fluffy, friendly lady who is usually pretty chilled and relaxed.
Here's a bit more about Bonnie:
BACKGROUND:
Bonnie was surrendered and came into the shelter along with two other dogs Angel and Oreo.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She always does a little wiggle dance when she greets people.
- Her trademark is her little happy trot.
- Very social.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Devon and chicken.
- Spending time with people and other dogs.
- Toys!