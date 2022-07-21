The Dog House Australia

Meet Aspen

Get to know Aspen, the sassy, social and smart Spitz from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Aspen, I am a 2 Year old, Desexed Female, Spitz, Mixed Breed. My Colour is White.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Aspen came into the AWL from a regional area. When she arrived she was a very timid and did not like being handled. She was placed into foster care while waiting to be desexed, and has since blossomed under the patience and love of her foster family. She now enjoys affection and would suit an active family. Living with other dogs has helped develop her social skills, so she could be rehomed with another dog. She may not like cats, or pocket pets, and has not spent much time around really little kids, so may suit a home with older children.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • High energy and always on the go.
  • Sassy, social and VERY smart!
  • Growing in confidence

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Playing with her crinkle toy
  • Running after her squeaky ball… less enthusiastic about returning it.
  • Cuddles on the couch.

FACTS:

  • Her name is Aspen
  • She’s 2 years old
  • She’s a Japanese Spitz

MEDICAL:

  • Has had a teeth clean.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

