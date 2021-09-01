The multiple Emmy® Award-winning drama series The Bay follows the affluent, yet dysfunctional Bay City residents living in a town cursed by the spirit of Senator Red Garrett, the grandfather of socialite Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans).

Living in his shadow, Sara, her youngest son Pete and those around them face a series of dilemmas involving blackmail, sordid lovers, and vindictive arch rivals.

Their lives riddled with forbidden love, malicious lies, and never-ending scandals, the town’s privileged tangle with those who confuse obsession for love, vengeance for justice, and power for success.