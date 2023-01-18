'We Were Left Behind': Eboni Explains Why She Felt Defeated At Her Final Rose Ceremony

On Wednesday night, Eboni was one of two Bachelorettes to not receive a rose. The whirlwind experience over, the 29-year-old told 10 Play she felt like the last person who would have ordinarily applied for The Bachelor.

"But I was having a terrible dating experience on my own, so I thought I'd put it into someone else's hands," Eboni added.

Coming into the mansion, almost immediately things weren't what Eboni expected. "I wasn't expecting three Bachelors so that in itself was the start of a crazy experience.

"But having to put yourself out there and basically throw yourself at a Bachelor, looking for attention and attempting to get that one-on-one time, it was a very interesting and a new experience," she said. "You don't usually see other women in the picture, but it's all happening in front of you."

Hoping to form a connection with Felix, Eboni said she struggled to get any quality one-on-one time with him. "The two-to-three minutes we were able to talk before he got swooped in on were really nice," she said, laughing.

"Have you ever heard the term 'cutting someone else's grass'? I'm the grass," she joked, "I was the dirt patch and everyone else was the lawn mower or the whipper snipper."

Realising that she had made it to the halfway point of the show, Eboni laughed, joking that she must have been quite a catch if she could stick around after "seven minutes in heaven" with Felix. But walking into what would be her final Rose Ceremony she had a feeling her time in the mansion was coming to an end.

"I was a little bit nervous, as I was at every Rose Ceremony. I felt like there were other personalities within the group that had established a better foundation and relationship with Felix," she explained. "I knew, in my gut, that it was time for me to have my wings clipped.

"I tried to get to know Felix, but there are other contributing factors," she continued. "He's trying to figure out what's going on with one person's relationship and having a physical connection with another. I think that just overshone other participants within our little group space."

Watching the show as it aired, Eboni said it had been emotional to remember how she had been feeling at certain moments throughout the season.

"Attempting to put yourself out there and Felix being like, 'I'll catch up with you in a minute' and it never happens... like, okay I've tried but he's not reciprocating.

"You can only knock on someone's door so many times before they open it," Eboni said.

"There were a lot of personalities within Team Felix that weren't as loud as the others. Unfortunately, for that reason, we were left behind a little," she added.

"In the Rose Ceremony, I felt a little bit defeated because I knew I couldn't go up against such big personalities... but I've made incredible friendships with a lot of the girls in the house, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

