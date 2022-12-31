The Bachelors 2023: Meet The Bachelorettes

For the first time, we're blessed with not one, not two, but THREE Bachelors looking for The One.

Thomas, Jed and Felix are each searching for their soulmate, and all three of our dashing Bachelors will be hoping that within this group of 29 Bachelorettes.

Before they embark on their journey for love when The Bachelors premieres on January 9 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand, let's meet the Bachelorettes for 2023!

Abby, 21, NSW

Bachelor: Jed

Hoping to find love and meet new people, 21-year-old Abby looks at her parents' 26 years of marriage and wants a lasting love like that for herself. When asked what her dream date would be, Abby said, "Something fun, never a dinner date".

A lover of extreme sports and trying new things, Abby said her proudest achievement to date is, "Becoming my own person and not caring about what people think".

Abigail, 26, NSW

Bachelor: Felix

Describing herself as a Duracell bunny, a yes woman and someone who always sees the best in everyone, Abigail has had enough of modern dating that relies on apps. "I hate the current age we live in where we judge potential partners on five photos," she explained.

"I fall in love with people's character, so far prefer to meet someone in real life. Having been constantly unlucky in love, I decided it was time to bring in the professionals."

Alésia, 28, NSW

Bachelor: Jed

Alésia admits she'd rather be single than settle for the wrong person, adding that her dealbreakers in a relationship are dishonesty and people who aren't genuine.

Having been in love before, Alésia said, "I had a great friendship with my ex-partner. We travelled a lot and did many great things together but we just weren't each other's person." Hopefully, Alésia's person is waiting for her in the mansion!

Angela, 25, VIC

Bachelor: Jed

Not looking for anything in particular, Angela is just hoping to settle down with The One, get married, have some kids and also two German shepherds. Describing her love life like Bridget Jones's Diary, Angela explained, "She's content in her career and yet seems to always allow herself to get in the way of being in a loving relationship.

"Over-focusing on red flags and overlooking the good signs are things I do too, Bridge!" Angela believes she's still single because she's a perfectionist, "In all aspects of my life, but particularly when it comes to men and relationships."

Aylin, 25, QLD

Bachelor: Thomas

When looking for the ideal partner, Aylin said she's looking for a "guy version" of herself. "Someone kind, genuine, confident, energetic, funny, and has a goofy and carefree side. Someone very positive, I have an uplifting and positive attitude and would love someone the same.

"I am not fussy on looks, I just care for a great smile, fit and someone tall as I am tall myself," she continued. Having been unlucky in love in the past, Aylin is ready to find someone who wants to settle down and is ready for commitment.

Bella, 27, NSW

Bachelor: Jed

Bella's parents taught her that, when it comes to love, she should always trust her gut. When asked why she's still single Bella simply said, "Because I choose to be". With a few failed relationships behind her, Bella said it's completely "on brand" for her to apply for The Bachelors, adding that she has a lot to offer a potential partner.

"I am passionate, I am hilarious, I am full of energy and love making plans! It would be amazing if I had a partner to do it with, but also not the end of the world if I don’t. Also, I am an absolutely incredible cook. But I’m not into gender roles so he’d have to do all the washing up."

Caitlin, 25, QLD

Bachelor: Jed

"I haven't been catfished looks-wise but I've definitely been fed utter lies," Caitlin said comparing her love life to the movie Love Hard. "They just tell you what you want to hear, which makes me fall hard, then when I show interest back, it’s all over!

"I always fall deep and it just lands me in hot water every single time. Apparently dating is all about the “chase” these days, I refuse to chase anyone!"

CJ, 30, WA

Bachelor: Thomas

CJ describes herself as a full YOLO'er, is an open book and is looking for a "clean, fit and positive" partner. She believes she's still single, "Because I have high standards and know what I want", and admits that she applied for the show because she's in a good place "emotionally, mentally and confidently in my life".

"I'm settled, enjoying my career, my children are that bit older now; I’m ready to bring a man into mine and my children’s life who I can have a laugh and good time with, who fits into our home and chilled but busy lifestyle."

Courtney, 33, VIC

Bachelor: Jed

Courtney loves an adventure, be that hiking, paddle boarding, rock climbing, tennis or the occasional Spartan race competition or triathlon, but now she's ready for a different kind of adventure.

The 33-year-old says her proudest achievement to date was when she found herself again after being in a long-term unhealthy relationship and says she can offer her potential partner, "good times, laughs, adventure and spontaneity".

Eboni, 29, QLD

Bachelor: Felix

As a proud First Nations woman, Eboni is passionate about encouraging Indigenous kids to be the best they can be. She loves the simple things in life, the beach, good coffee, and taking her dog for a walk, and knows she can always turn her day around by enjoying the moment.

Eboni said she believes she's still single, "Because I haven't found the yin to my yang. The guy who balances or complements me in what we both want out of life and a relationship." Fingers crossed that guy is waiting for her in the mansion!

Emma, 25, VIC

Bachelor: Felix

"I applied to be on The Bachelors to meet someone who isn't afraid of commitment," Emma said. "My past dating experiences have led to a lot of disappointment, and although they make for good stories, I'm at a position in my life where I want something genuine and real."

With a passion for travel and a thirst for adventure, Emma is ready to push herself out of her comfort zone and throw herself into The Bachelors experience in the hopes of finding true love.

Jacinta, 30, NSW

Bachelor: Thomas

The eldest of 27 first cousins, Jacinta loves her big Lebanese family and will feel right at home in a house full of Bachelorettes. Describing herself as the epitome of the saying 'big things come in small packages', Jacinta is looking for a true partner in her life, a best friend with a good sense of humour to match.

When asked why she thinks she's still single Jacinta said, "That's the million-dollar question, isn't it? I like to say I'm single by choice -- I really know what I'm looking for in a partner and also what I have to offer, so I won't settle out of fear of being alone... I truly believe my soulmate is out there in this world and I won't commit until I meet him."

Jasmine, 24, QLD

Bachelor: Jed

Jasmine admits that she's no stranger to fame, "My dad submitted me into a magazine when I was 12 for catching the biggest fish. I won and got into the magazine... his proudest dad-moment, I think!"

The always-late sports lover loves space facts, so she's looking for a Mr Right who is out of this world. Hoping to finally open herself up to love again, Jasmine said, "Over the past two years I really learned that the only person that I can rely on is myself, which led me to put some serious walls up when it came to love. I want to see if I can bring those walls down."

Jenae, 29, VIC

Bachelor: Thomas

Jenae says she's more than happy to wait to meet her equal. The 29-year-old beauty entrepreneur added, "Since being single I have rediscovered who I am, what I want and what I don't want. I don't want to waste my time in the wrong relationships again.

"I now know my worth and am completely secure to be on my own. I don't need a partner to complete me, but I would love someone to complement and add to my life."

Jess, 24, WA

Bachelor: Jed

While Jess has never had a boyfriend, she is at a stage in her life where she's ready to experience falling in love and having someone love her back. Adding that The Bachelors is "a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find love", the 24-year-old said her dream date would be "something either on or near the water, filled with lots of good food and banter".

When asked why she believes she's still single, Jess said, "Working away makes dating a little harder, as I don’t get enough time to spend time and really get to know someone. Also, to be completely honest I don’t feel as if I’ve met my person yet."

Jessica, 25, QLD

Bachelor: Felix

Jessica doesn't want an "ordinary life", the 25-year-old 'single dog mum says she wants to be challenged in a relationship. Applying for the show, Jessica said she hopes to, "Find someone who I can form a connection with and consider building a life with both inside and outside of the show."

One of her proudest achievements to date was when she auditioned fro Strictly Ballroom the musical at her local theatre, hoping for an ensemble role, and was offered the lead character instead. "Getting out of my comfort zone was a massive growth opportunity and the experience was so much fun."

Kirsten (KiKi), 38, QLD

Bachelor: Thomas

Kiki describes her passions as "nature, equality, love and Jason Momoa". Inspired by the movie The Holiday, Kiki said she's "definitely been a Kate Winslet, always putting my partner first... I'm the leading lady of my life these days."

Describing her ideal partner, Kiki said she's looking for someone "kind, open, honest, fun, intelligent, love a sexy back, kind eyes and knows how to be 'with' a woman". We're just going to assume she was describing Jason Momoa again.

Krystal, 26, QLD

Bachelor: Felix

When Krystal has a crush on someone she says she's like "a lion with prey, I see it, I want it, I get it". Describing herself as "vibrant, chaotic, confident, charismatic and cheeky", the 26-year-old believes she's still single because of her independence.

"Most guys are intimidated by my confident and fun," Krystal explained. "I've enjoyed single life so much that I'm used to the lifestyle and almost fear what it's like to be vulnerable. I'm definitely a 'no feelings' kinda girl as I'm scared of getting hurt, but I have to try at some point, right?"

Lauren, 28, QLD

Bachelor: Thomas

Running her business, Lauren says she's now too busy to really date. "Taking time out of work will allow me to venture into dating," the 28-year-old added. Her dealbreakers include if a potential partner doesn't look after their space or environment or mental and physical health.

"I like a more masculine energy as I am a feminine energy. I'm spiritual and go off energy and vibes," Lauren added. "Looks don't mean the biggest deal to me, I find someone more and more attractive with their morals, how they hold themselves, how they speak to others and how they think."

Leah, 32, SA

Bachelor: Thomas

"It's been said that love finds you when you are ready," Leah said, explaining why she applied to be on this season. "I know I am ready. I'm ready for someone to have a place in my heart, that no one else has ever had before.

"It's time for me to take a risk in finding love and to stop being afraid of what could go wrong and start getting excited about what is going to go right. It's time to take my chance, be honest, jump, go for it, be all in and why the hell not? I truly believe this small step in the Bachelor's direction is going to be the biggest step of my life."

Lou, 31, NSW

Bachelor: Thomas

For Lou, it is non-negotiable for her future partner to love her two Labradors. He also has to have "great taste in music, same level of sarcasm, loves being outdoors, active, down for deep conversations, honest, reliable, compassionate, sexual chemistry, family-orientated, can communicate and comprehend, clean/tidy, wants to travel" to name a few.

While she knows exactly what she's looking for in Mr Right, Lou also says she has a lot to offer her potential partner. "I feel like I am a great communicator who is honest, a hopeless romantic and can offer a lifetime of adventures."

Marjorie, 25, NSW

Bachelor: Thomas

The youngest of eight children, Marjorie looks at her parents' marriage of over 30 years as a great example of an honest relationship and she's hoping to find a partner with the same future goals of settling down, getting married and having kids.

Marjorie says she can offer a potential partner, "loyalty, love compassion, friendship, fun, [and] good banter" and, according to her friends, one day she hopes to learn what an 'inside voice' is.

Marnie, 28, QLD

Bachelor: Thomas

Marnie's friends call her 'Bogan Barbie', and the mum of two is ready to find love in a completely different way. "I've tried the dating apps, I've tried meeting people organically and nothing seems to be working," she said. "I want someone I can bring into mine and my daughters' lives, and for them to fit right in and have an amazing life together."

Marnie said her ideal partner would be, "Taller than me, but that's not hard, muscular (or just someone who loves the gym/staying fit), funny, always down for adventure, someone who's open to the fact that I have daughters, big smile."

Mikki, 26, NSW

Bachelor: Felix

A psychic once told Mikki that she would find her "penguin" this year, and Mikki believes he could be residing in The Bachelor mansion. Describing her dream date as, "A beautiful location by the ocean, with lots of great food and good company", the 26-year-old said her dealbreaker in a relationship is "someone who is not generous".

The self-described Bondi beach babe's ideal partner is "someone who has a positive outlook on life, is kind and caring yet has a sense of humour". Mikki added, "it is important to me that they can laugh at the little things in life."

Naomi, 24, NSW

Bachelor: Felix

When asked to describe her love life by a romantic comedy, Naomi said, "Sex and the City. Ambitious woman who is looking for her 'BIG.'" The hyper-focused 24-year-old enjoys an active lifestyle and has a strong work ethic, and she's looking for a partner who is the same.

Naomi said her ideal partner would be, "A man that is bold in his actions and confident in himself. A 'yes' man who is always willing to try new things, he must be adventurous, [and] career-driven is a must. Tall, dark, and handsome."

Tash, 31, VIC

Bachelor: Jed

Tash's parents are childhood sweethearts, so growing up she always believed in true love. Now, the overachiever is looking for a true love of her very own. She said she can offer a potential partner, "cleaning and cooking services", adding, "being Italian I was born with a broom in one hand and a wooden spoon in the other, hah!

"No, I have a lot to give, I just want to make sure it's for the right person this time around."

Tilly, 24, VIC

Bachelor: Felix

Tilly said she believes she's still single because, "I can be intimidating to men as I am so driven, I have high standards and I know what I deserve." The thrill-seeker is always up for an adrenaline rush, be it bungee jumping, a helicopter ride or skydiving.

Describing her ideal partner, Tilly said she's looking for a man who is, "driven, cheeky, fun, tall, caring and considerate, someone who follows through with actions, active and takes pride in their appearance. Someone that brings out the best in me".

Yuri, 21, NSW

Bachelor: Felix

Yuri admits to having absolutely no filter, is loyal, sarcastic and thriving, and loves pushing herself out of her comfort zone. Being single is "100 percent" her choice with the 21-year-old adding, "I just have high expectations since I've always given my all and received little in relationships, and I've been focusing on my career and friends who are everything to me."

One of the toughest lessons Yuri has had to learn is that, sometimes, seeing the best in people isn't always the best move. "I now realise that not everyone has pure intentions and people are in fact quite selfish and more often than not, my trust and judgement is compromised," she explained. "These days I’m a lot more wary of people. Although I do still choose to see the best in people, once they show who they are I don’t backtrack and provide excuses. I get the hell out of there."

Zara, 27, NSW

Bachelor: Felix

Zara is passionate about yachts, private jets and fast cars. A lover of travel, the Canadian grew up in Bermuda and has travelled to more than 35 countries. "I've become so adaptable in life," Zara said. "I have lived in five different countries and have the ability to pick up my life and move without hesitation. I think it's exciting and I love meeting new people and making new friends."

The 27-year-old said she applied for the show because she's "at an age in my life where I'm looking for something serious. I've been on quite a few dates, but I haven't felt any deep magical connection."

With a world-first three Bachelors on offer for our Bachelorettes, there's three times the love this season.

It's love times three when The Bachelors Australia premieres Monday, 9 January on 10 And 10 Play