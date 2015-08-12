The Bachelorettes Play Bubble Soccer

It’s a group date like no other. A special football event. It’s wo-mano a wo-mano as Green clashes with Gold in the inaugural Bachelorette Bubble Brawl to be Bachie’s Beloved.

Stakes are high. The winners get extra time with the referee (a.k.a. Sam Wood). The losers go back to the training ground. It’s game on.

We’re very excited here in the Insider Sports Centre. Before the game, we’ll give you a little run-down of the strengths, weaknesses and attributes of each player.

Teams:

Green:

Position: Defender Style: Careful and considered Catchphrase: “Just try to get that goal in”

Position: Striker Style: Loud and proud Catchphrase: “WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

Position: Right midfielder Style: Cool, calm, collected Catchphrase: “Girls we got this, let’s do this”

Position: Left midfielder Style: ‘The Bull,’ the charger Catchphrase: “Sandra is so annoying”

Gold:

Position: Left midfielder Style: ‘The Pufferfish’ – cautious, then explosive Catchphrase: “Wow did I actually score a goal”

Position: Defender Style: Sledger, ‘The Hurricane’ Catchphrase: “Let’s just get in there and go nuts”

Position: Right midfielder Style: The silent assassin Catchphrase: “…”

Position: Striker Style: Risky, relentless Catchphrase: “I can’t believe we’re in the lead”

Referee:

Position: Sitting on the barrier, laughing Style: Goofy, humourous Catchphrase: “Ooooh hoo hoo hoo hoo, haaaa hahahahah”