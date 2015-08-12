The Bachelorettes Play Bubble Soccer

It’s a group date like no other. A special football event. It’s wo-mano a wo-mano as Green clashes with Gold in the inaugural Bachelorette Bubble Brawl to be Bachie’s Beloved.
Stakes are high. The winners get extra time with the referee (a.k.a. Sam Wood). The losers go back to the training ground. It’s game on.
We’re very excited here in the Insider Sports Centre. Before the game, we’ll give you a little run-down of the strengths, weaknesses and attributes of each player.
Teams:
Green:
Bec
Position: Defender Style: Careful and considered Catchphrase: “Just try to get that goal in”
Sandra
Position: Striker Style: Loud and proud Catchphrase: “WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”
Ebru
Position: Right midfielder Style: Cool, calm, collected Catchphrase: “Girls we got this, let’s do this”
Jasmin
Position: Left midfielder Style: ‘The Bull,’ the charger Catchphrase: “Sandra is so annoying”
Gold:
Heather
Position: Left midfielder Style: ‘The Pufferfish’ – cautious, then explosive Catchphrase: “Wow did I actually score a goal”
Jacinda
Position: Defender Style: Sledger, ‘The Hurricane’ Catchphrase: “Let’s just get in there and go nuts”
Snezana
Position: Right midfielder Style: The silent assassin Catchphrase: “…”
Sarah
Position: Striker Style: Risky, relentless Catchphrase: “I can’t believe we’re in the lead”
Referee:
Sam ‘Bachelor’ Wood
Position: Sitting on the barrier, laughing Style: Goofy, humourous Catchphrase: “Ooooh hoo hoo hoo hoo, haaaa hahahahah”