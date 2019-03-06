Matt Agnew Is Australia’s New Bachelor

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew has travelled the world with an eye on the sky, but now he’s back in Australia and looking for something closer to home, and his heart: the woman of his dreams. She’s exactly what the Melbourne-based 31-year-old hopes awaits him when the seventh season of The Bachelor Australia begins on 10 and 10 play.

The eligible Bachelorettes who step out of that limo will certainly be greeted by a handsome proposition in more than just looks: when he’s not exploring his passion for space, Matt loves his AFL, enjoys the outdoors, hitting the gym, dabbles in yoga, and has even been known to make magic happen in the kitchen.

Matt counts his parents as his relationship role models, who have been happily married for over 30 years. Their love advice to him is simple: “You’ve got to give it a go, give it a chance and put your heart out there.”

After suiting up several times as groomsman and seeing his friends walk down the aisle, Matt hopes it might be his turn next: “Seeing my mates finding their partners, tying the knot and buzzing with laughter and love together, I realise I want that!”

Matt’s looking for the type of love that hits you like a thunderbolt, but doesn’t fizzle out. Sparks are important, but he’s also looking for a genuine woman who enjoys having a laugh, doesn’t take herself too seriously and has a real passion for life.

On becoming the Bachelor, Matt said: “I’ve got a real ‘do it once, do it right’ mentality so I’ll be making sure I throw myself into it, be vulnerable and enjoy what comes from that.

“It may be an unorthodox way to meet someone, but I think it’ll be a sensational experience and make for a cracking ‘how we met’ story!”

“Matt brings spades of old school romance back to The Bachelor. He’s a Bachelor with natural charm and intelligence but with a definite twinkle in his eye,” said Hilary Innes, Network 10 Executive Producer of The Bachelor Australia.

“Matt will be a breath of fresh air to be around. He comes from such an interesting and different world but is still a humble and down to earth Aussie man who really just wants to find the love of his life.”