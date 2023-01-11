‘I’m Not Ashamed Of It’: Jasmine Opens Up About Her OnlyFans Scandal In The Bachelor Mansion

Just a few episodes into Season 10 of The Bachelor Australia and the drama is coming thick and fast. Hot off ‘outing’ Jessica for being in an open relationship, Tash later took aim at Jasmine, revealing in front of the cameras that she had an OnlyFans account.

Speaking to 10 Play, Jasmine revealed that she never intended on telling Tash about the account at all, but that it was overheard in a separate conversation.

“It was the first weekend we were in the house,” she explained, “Me, Coco (Courtney), Alesia and Marnie I believe were standing in the kitchen talking and everybody else was away, by the pool or in their rooms.” Speaking about careers, the women joked that Courtney would “make a killing on OnlyFans”, and then the conversation turned to if anyone had used the site before.

“I was like, oh yeah I’ve done it before, I did it for a while. They were asking me questions about it,” Jasmine continued. “I trusted these girls… I felt comfortable sharing it with them and, especially because I don’t hide that stuff, I’m not ashamed of it, but I’m also very aware you’re n a house full of girls who like to gossip… I’m not going to tell anybody and everybody.

“Before I knew it, Tash walked around from the kitchen,” she said, adding that there is a part of the kitchen you can stand in unseen from the rest of the living room. “She asked me what the name of my OnlyFans was and I told her that I wasn’t going to tell her, it was none of her business.”

After Tash had revealed Jess’ relationship to Jed, Jasmine began to worry that she would be next on the tea-spilling list. “We actually had a conversation… Tash came over and was like ‘I heard you’re telling everybody you think I’m going to tell Jed about your OnlyFans’… She kept saying, ‘I’m not going to do that, that’s your story to tell it has nothing to do with me. I promise I’m going to let you have that conversation with him, I’m not going to let it get out by me.’”

After a tense Rose Ceremony where Jasmine and Tash clashed, while Jasmine was privately speaking to Jed away from the group, Tash said, “I didn’t say anything about Jasmine’s OnlyFans at all to Jed because that’s not my place, that’s not of my business.”

It’s unclear why Tash decided to bring it up, however, in a to-camera interview she said, “Jasmine always tries to start something and she should really learn that when she starts something, I’m going to finish it.”

Jasmine told 10 Play that she wasn’t rushing to have the conversation with Jed because she first wanted to see if they had a connection.

“I was like alright, if this man is the person I want to be with then I want to have a conversation with him about that because it was a part of my life - it’s going to be something that, I guess, he needs to know.

“But he doesn’t need to know if he’s not going to be the person I want to be with,” Jasmine continued. “I was waiting to make that call first, to decide if he was the person I want to be with or if he wasn’t.”

Having her OnlyFans account revealed in front of the group took away some of the control Jasmine said the account itself actually had given her back in recent months.

“I had been in really bad relationships in the past, especially my long-term boyfriend. When we broke up it was sort of like I had gotten every sense of my sexuality and control over my body, the clothes I wore and the way I acted taken away from me in that relationship.

“I think a huge part of OnlyFans, for me, was taking back that control into my own life and it was through doing nude photography, OnlyFans, speaking about sex and being super open about it,” Jasmine said. “It gave me that sense of sensuality back where I didn’t have it.

“I’ve changed so much since starting OnlyFans, in my body, in my confidence, in my sexuality. I’m having better sex, I have better friends! I don’t have people in my life who are judging me… I’m very proud of doing OnlyFans, I’m proud of who I am and of being sexual as a woman,” Jasmine said.

Many of the other Bachelorettes immediately rushed to Jasmine’s defence, especially because she wasn’t there to defend herself when it happened, and later they went out to immediately tell her what happened. “I knew, in that moment, that a lot of people did have my back,” she added.

“But I think people need to actually be educated about OnlyFans and sex workers before they make a judgement on them,” Jasmine said. “To be completely honest, I’ve met so many and they’re the best type of people.”

While she doesn’t currently post to the site, Jasmine said it’s not because of any internalised shame, rather, seeing her other, less explicit, content on sites like TikTok being taken down really diminished her drive for it. But those issues inspired her to start speaking to OnlyFans creators and those that work in the porn industry about their own struggles, their lives and experiences in the industry.

Since beginning those conversations, Jasmine and a friend began a podcast centred entirely around those issues, and hearing from the voices within the sex work industry to highlight some of the judgements people face day-to-day.

Jasmine said she even had to have a difficult discussion with her dad about her OnlyFans in the past, but ultimately his opinion was that if she was happy and standing by her values, nothing else mattered.

“I think everybody can have a bit of an open mind and think, at the end of the day this person is not hurting me, they’re not doing anything against me, let me have an open mind and do a bit of research into who they are, what they do or what the sex industry is actually about.

“At the end of the day, a majority of people watch porn,” she continued, “their husbands are, they’re probably watching it as well. You might as well do it ethically and support the actual women and content creators behind this industry [and] not contribute to the unethical side where girls are treated poorly, not getting paid for their work."

Having had time to process that her OnlyFans was brought up on camera by someone else, Jasmine said she’s prepared for the discussions and comments that will inevitably follow.

“I think people have this idea of women, that they need to be pure and proper and perfect to have perfect relationships,” Jasmine told 10 Play. “But you don’t have to be … [you can look] pure, perfect and innocent and have another side to you in your sex life, and that is completely acceptable.

“Just because you have a different life from another person, it doesn’t make you any less worthy of love or a relationship.”

