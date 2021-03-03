The Bachelor

Get Your Roses Out For Our New Australian Bachelor, Jimmy Nicholson

Love is in the air! Meet Australia’s next Bachelor, Jimmy Nicholson

With love and a fairy-tale ending set firmly in his sights, the 31-year-old airline pilot is looking to take on his greatest adventure yet.

A self-confessed romantic, Jimmy is an intelligent and passionate go-getter who is ready to find his happily ever after, all against the magical, enchanting and captivating backdrop of the brand-new Bachelor Mansion.

Like most singles, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jimmy had time to reflect on his life and what he hoped to achieve in the future. While recognising that his career is important, love is even more so. And, The Bachelor seemed the perfect way to find The One.

On being the next Bachelor, Jimmy said: “I am a big believer in embracing any opportunity that presents itself, especially if it has the potential to change your life for the better.

“The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with.”

The Bachelor Australia Is Returning Soon To 10 and 10 play.

Watch past seasons of The Bachelor Australia now on demand

