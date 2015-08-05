The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 3

War of the Roses - A Lot of Hot Air

We kick off the second week of The Bach III with our lovely ladies sitting back in their luxe lounge room. The hot topic is naturally the previous rose ceremony where three of the bachelorettes got the triple-chop. And just to keep things interesting Osher enters to tell the girls, this week, it is up to them to decide who gets the next single date with Sam.

While our favourite storm front, Hurricane Jacinda, sees this as a brilliant opportunity for the Bachelorettes to assert power for the first time ever, Madeleine feels seeing Sam this way is the equivalent of receiving a pity-date. When it comes time to vote, Nina doesn’t know whether to vote using strategy or heart but hot mum Snezana decides karma would punish her for being a bad Bachelorette, so she followed her heart and voted for Madeleine.

Vote count: Sandra and Madeleine tied. The bachelorettes make their second anonymous vote and Madeleine takes the win and will have her first single date with Sam. Looks like we will all have to wait to see Sandra’s single date with Bachy!

Sailor Sam makes a return this week, albeit in a much smaller vessell, as he and Madeleine push off in a wooden rowboat out on to the river.

Sam let’s us all know that he’s all about confident women, but that he finds Madeleine a little timid. This may be her only chance to prove him wrong…or right as she makes her first comment about her hair being ruined. Two Notebook comparisons, a downpour of rain and a few comments about her mascara later, we’re thinking Madeleine may be talking herself out of the competition. Come on Mads, forget your hair and dive in!

Meanwhile back at the mansion, another golden envelope arrives and there’s the usual “God I hope he picks me” banter. Laura says something about wanting to go on the date to figure out if she likes Sam but despite the vet’s longings, Snez takes it out.

Returning to the single date, conversation is centered around wet hair, wine-stained teeth and running mascara. After a day of hard work rowing, an exhausted Sam tells us post-date he’s not sure about how he feels about Mads and he also tells her this by sending her home roseless.

A new day, a new date and Snez has drawn the hot air balloon date card. Hearts aflutter and hands quickly all over each other, the chemistry between is undoubtable. Despite the lack of breakfast or solid ground underfoot, it’s champagne time in Bachland and with a bit of French courage the intimacy grows even further.

When the balloon touches down, Sam takes Snez through a paddock to a winery, she bravely asks Bach about his thoughts on kids and his response is so authentic that she and the rest of the country are thinking: “…he’s not full of sh*t, basically.”

Just when you think this date couldn’t be more picture perfect, Snez reveals her name, Snezana, actually means Snow White. Their fairytale date hits a crescendo when the moment overtakes them and we get the FIRST KISS OF THE SEASON! Naturally, this date also ends with the first rose for the episode.

Tonight’s cocktail party has a roaring 20s theme, and the girls have brought all the sequins, feathers and the drama for the evening. While Snez discovers a new side of her personality, the rest of the party are concerned by Heather scoring alone time for the third party in a row.

While we’re treated to a brief but enjoyable Sandra moment at the party, for one Bachelorette it’s her last mansion soiree...