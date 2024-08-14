'A Lot More Fun The Second Time Around': Celia Pacquola Explains Why She's The Doula Of Thank God You're Here

Returning to the position of host, Celia Pacquola stands alongside some of the funniest folks in the country, giving them a gentle shove into hilarious and unpredictable situations.

"I'm very excited for people to see it," Celia told 10 Play about the upcoming season adding, "It's a lot more fun the second time around because it doesn't feel like I'm auditioning.

"I don't have the fear that I'm going to break the show," she continued. "Last time [we were] bringing back such a well-loved thing and not knowing how it was going to go."

The show returned last year after being off-air for over a decade, with a new door and a new host but the same perfect formula for laughs. "It's harder to talk about something when people hadn't seen it, to be like, 'Trust me it's going to be this and you're going to love it.' This time around it's like, 'it was that, and it's more of that!'

"We've just been able to relax and focus on how fun it is rather than being like, 'Oh I don’t know how people will take the show and take me as the host'. So I’m thrilled!"

While comedians are always nervously apprehensive about what they're about to face, with only the outfit they're given and the occasional prop as clues to what they might be walking into, Celia explained that it was her job to support the comedians rather than add to those nerves.

"My main job is to... what's the word I'm looking for, not 'nurse' the comedians but... I'm like a doula," she laughed. "I am like a midwife to them giving birth to their Thank God You're Here experience."

For some comedians that means a hand to hold or some gentle, encouraging words. "For some people, it means I have to give them a bunch of shit because that's what calms them down and they're a close friend of mine," Celia added.

"It's important to me that they feel as comfortable as possible and have as much fun as possible because this show is not about making fun of people, it's about creating something silly and funny with such high stakes," she explained.

And while the show requires comedians to think on their feet, Celia described it less as an exercise in improvisation and "more... bullshitting."

The show also embraces new and emerging comedians alongside favourites, introducing audiences to new faces and welcoming back familiar ones.

"That was part of the heart of what the show was back in the day," Celia said. "It's a platform for people that Australia may not have seen regularly on their TV screens, who have been on the scene doing these incredible things.

"It's a place for people to find their new favourite comedians."

When the series originally aired, comedians like Hamish Blake, Josh Lawson and Rebel Wilson had the opportunity to make audiences laugh with their stints on the show.

"I think this is a good mix of new up-and-comers who you might not have seen before, a mix of people who are just at the top of their game, and some fan favourites - people who went through the door all those years ago," Celia said.

"It’s such a warm fuzzy feeling, for example, last season seeing Hamish Blake go through the door again when he was such a big memory for people for the show which let’s not beat around the bush, was 15 years ago."

"It’s not a short time! People who have gone through last season were in school watching the [original] show, so it really is a whole new generation of comedians who can experience the comedian brain ice bath for the first time."

Last year Thank God You're Here also surprised comedians with cameos and special guests which Celia promised we'd see more of, in fact, she promised more of everything.

"They just go above and beyond, that’s the thing with this show, they just cannot be contained they’re just like, 'What else can we do? How can we push it, how can we make it bigger, more silly, more props, more animals, more!'

"It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and I’m here for it. I love it. There’s definitely no pulling back or resting on laurels this season, that’s for sure."

Thank God You're Here returns Wednesday, August 14 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play