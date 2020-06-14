Thank God You're Here Hits 10 play

Thank god for classic television as 10 Play warmly welcomes the return of the smash hit series Thank God You're Here, which launched back when things were normal in 2006.

Season one of the seminal comedy show that elevated bulls***ting to an absolute art form will stream for free on 10 Play from today.

Thank God You're Here was simple. A guest comedian was invited by host Shane Bourne to walk through the iconic blue door on to a hidden set to the greeting of 'thank god you're here' from the ensemble cast. Keep your eyes peeled for a baby faced Ed Kavalee.

It was then up to the comedian to improvise the remainder of the scene in character for five minutes. Four guest comedians gave it a crack each episode and then Tom Gleisner (now host of Have You Been Paying Attention?) decided on a winner.

The trip down memory lane is real as we're gifted the rare opportunity to see comedic geniuses like Hamish Blake, Josh Lawson and Angus Sampson get their start as they enter the unknown, alongside other comedy legends like Rebel Wilson, Shaun Micallef, Fifi Box, Glenn Robbins, Julia Zemiro, Frank Woodley, Bob Franklin, Kate Langbroek and Peter Rowsthorn.

