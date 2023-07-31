‘There Are No Rules’: Celia Pacquola Gears Up For The Return Of Thank God You’re Here

Over a decade after audiences first fell in love with the hilarious series, Thank God You're Here returns to 10 on Wednesday, August 2 at 7.30.

Like all great stars of the screen, she’s had a bit of work done — but a fresh coat of paint and the iconic Thank God You’re Here blue door has never looked better and is ready once again to throw some of Australia’s funniest comedians into the deep end.

Each week, guests will be invited to take those terrifying steps through the door and into the unknown as they have to improv their way out of some very sticky (and hilarious) situations. And guiding them along the way will be the show’s host, award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and actor Celia Pacquola.

“When I was asked if I’d be interested in hosting the reboot I was completely thrilled,” Celia told 10 Play, “one, because I was delighted that the show was coming back, I was a huge fan back in the day and it’s such a wonderful format, great entertainment and also excellent platform for comedians and performers to do their thing.

“And two, I was thrilled because I was so relieved they’d asked me to host rather than go through the blue door myself,” she added.

Though the show hasn’t been on air for almost 14 years, audiences still talk about their favourite performances, moments, and those four iconic words: “Thank god you’re here”. Celia explains why the show has been such a favourite for fans for so long.

“For starters, it’s real,” she said. “I think it’s the closest experience to a live show that’s on TV and it only works because it’s real. The performers honestly have no idea what is about to happen and everyone can feel their nerves, fear, exhilaration, gassiness… whatever.

“The audience in the room and at home are completely on the performer’s side because none of us can think of anything more terrifying than having to bullshit your way through who-knows-what on television,” she continued. “And for the audience, we get to see our favourite performers do something out of their comfort zone and it’s amazing.

When it comes to what makes a great performance Celia said, “There are no rules. This isn’t a show about perfect improvisations, some people are great at it because they are incredibly witty, some people are great at it because they destroy the set — and everything in between. Every performance is a one-off and is magical.”

Everyone has their list of favourite past, classic performances, including Celia who struggled to just name a few.

“I have a soft-spot for Tony Martin as a SWAT team leader, Julia Zemiro as a cattle station widow and Peter Rowsthorn as a captured superhero,” she said, “but there are many more! Rebel Wilson also smashed it out of the park every time she was on.”

As for if Celia would ever be tempted to try stepping through that blue door, or if she’s happier on the other side in the hosting gig, she said, “Look, I think it’s passed me by”.

“I was just starting stand-up when the last season went to air 14 years ago,” she continued. “Maybe if they had done another season back then I would have, but I think it’s too late for me… I am very happy with my role as overseer of the blue door.”

Thank God You’re Here premieres Wednesday, August 2 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play