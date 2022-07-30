Ten Puppies and Us

Ten Puppies and Us - S1 Ep. 1
PG

Air Date: Tue 2 Aug 2022Expires: in 8 months

Louise helps a family deal with their new hell-raising chihuahua Chloe. A ski patroler adopts Jura, a border collie. A retired couple deals with their hyperactive pup Pedro.

Season 1

Follow the ups and downs of ten puppies and their families through their first six months together.