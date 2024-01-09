Preview: Syria vs Socceroos

The Socceroos will follow up their clash with India with a meeting with Syria five days later.

The Green and Gold have met the Qasioun eagles on a number of occasions over the last decade.

They were in the same group at the last instalment of the Asian Cup where a late goal from Tom Rogic turned out to be the decider.

Meanwhile, many supporters will cast their memories back to 2017 when an extra time goal from Tim Cahill sealed the Socceroos' fate at the expense of Syria.

That all important goal saw the Socceroos progress into an intercontinental playoff with Honduras - another hurdle which they successfully overcame on their path to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

