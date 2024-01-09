Socceroos

Preview: Syria vs Socceroos

Watch Syria vs Socceroos on Thursday, 18 Jan live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The Socceroos will follow up their clash with India with a meeting with Syria five days later.

The Green and Gold have met the Qasioun eagles on a number of occasions over the last decade.

They were in the same group at the last instalment of the Asian Cup where a late goal from Tom Rogic turned out to be the decider.

Tim Cahill's goal was the difference when they met Syria back in the fourth round of qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, many supporters will cast their memories back to 2017 when an extra time goal from Tim Cahill sealed the Socceroos' fate at the expense of Syria.

That all important goal saw the Socceroos progress into an intercontinental playoff with Honduras - another hurdle which they successfully overcame on their path to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

