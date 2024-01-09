Watch the Socceroos AFC Asian Cup campaign live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos have a massive few weeks ahead as they prepare to battle it out in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

Graham Arnold's men have been in preparation mode since the turn of the new year, taking part in a training camp ahead of their opening encounter against India at 10:30pm on Sunday, 13 January (AEDT).

They have already got 90 minutes under their belt following a friendly with Bahrain last weekend in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

Preview: Socceroos vs India

The first encounter of the Subway Socceroos' campaign sees them pitted against India in Doha on Sunday, 13 January (AEDT).

It has been some time since the two nations went head to head with their last meeting arriving back at this stage of the tournament's 2011 edition.

It was the Socceroos who were victorious on this occasion, coming out on top 4-0.

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs India live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 2230 AEDT!

Preview: Syria vs Socceroos

The Socceroos will follow up their clash with India with a meeting with Syria five days later.

The Green and Gold have met the Qasioun eagles on a number of occasions over the last decade.

They were in the same group at the last instalment of the Asian Cup where a late goal from Tom Rogic turned out to be the decider.

Meanwhile, many supporters will cast their memories back to 2017 when an extra time goal from Tim Cahill sealed the Socceroos' fate at the expense of Syria.

That all important goal saw the Socceroos progress into an intercontinental playoff with Honduras - another hurdle which they successfully overcame on their path to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Watch the Syria vs Subway Socceroos live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 2230 on Thursday, January 18 (AEDT)

Preview: Socceroos vs Uzbekistan

Arnold's side will round off their group stage commitments against Uzbekistan Thursday, January 23 (AEDT).

These two sides have met in both the 2011 and 2019 instalments of this competition.

The former saw the green and gold sweep past their opposition as they booked their place in the final with a resounding 6-0 victory.

The latter was far less straightforward, requiring a penalty shootout in the quarter finals with Mathew Leckie's spot kick sending the Socceroos through that evening.

Watch the Socceroos vs Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 2230 on Tuesday, January 23 (AEDT)

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

