Ryan's Mystery Playdate

This live-action series stars 7-year-old internet sensation Ryan, whose YouTube channel has grown to become one of the world's largest with videos that feature him and his family playing with toys for kids. The Nickelodeon program sees the unboxing phenom tackle a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solve puzzles to reveal the identity of his play dates. Co-starring are Ryan's parents, and proprietary animated characters, including Gus the Gummy Gator and Combo Panda, also make appearances. The series encourages physical play, models positive family relationships and features a creative problem-solving curriculum.