RPM returns in 2020 with a fresh new look. Hosted by 10 Sport's very own rev head Kate Peck and fellow sports tragic Scott Mackinnon, RPM will deliver all the latest in race previews and reviews, in-depth interviews, behind-the scenes look into motor racing, as well as feature stories from Australia and across the globe, covering Formula One, MotoGP, Supercars and all things motorsport.

Expert guests will join Kate and Scott on the panel to give viewers an insight into each race and provide an insight into everything that goes into a championship race - the track, the driver, the team, the vehicle, the conditions, and so much more.