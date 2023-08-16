Roshn Saudi League

Watch Neymar in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

Watch Brazilian football superstar Neymar feature for Al Hilal in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League will be back on 10 Play after a deal was struck which will see three matches streamed weekly up until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

There will be a number of new faces set to feature in the latest season of the Roshn Saudi League, however there is one name that is sure to grab everyone's attention after it was confirmed that Neymar has signed on the dotted line for Al Hilal.

What's to come in the 2023/24 season?

It has been a busy off season in the RSL with a number of high profile players making the switch to Saudi Arabia.

The biggest transfer coup to date in the RSL arrived recently as it was confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar will link up with Al Hilal after completing the switch from PSG.

Watch Neymar feature in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old has inked a two-year deal with one of the RSL's powerhouse clubs. The former Barcelona and PSG winger is the potentially the most high profile player to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, where he will be join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and many more names that are touched upon below.

So, without further ado, let's find out more about all the new faces set to grace the league next season plus check out 10 Play's Roshn Saudi League Hub where you can catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 RSL and King's Cup campaigns.

Roshn Saudi League Hub on 10 Play

2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

Relive the 2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Season

How To Watch the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup on 10 Play

Preview of the First Five Match Days on 10 Play

The New Names Set to Feature Next Season

The arrivals into the Roshn Saudi League ahead of the 2023/24 season has gone into overdrive with a number of high profile footballers making the move.

The league appears to be going from strength to strength with Cristiano Ronaldo and Odion Ighalo some of the first big names to make the move to the Middle East.

They will now be joined by a raft of new signings including 2022 Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema who will link up with Al Ittihad after a 14 year spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid where he amassed over 400 appearances.

Watch 2022 Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The former French international will be joined by his fellow countryman, N'Golo Kante, with the midfield dynamo making the switch from Chelsea. Kante arrives at Al-Ittihad following a glittering career in the Premier League which began with Leicester City's fairytale run to the title in 2016.

He backed that up with a second title with Chelsea a year later before adding the UEFA Champions League title to his long list of accolades.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Karim Benzema will feature in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Neymar will have two highly experienced teammates this campaign with the noteworthy arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves joining from Chelsea and Wolves respectively.

Koulibaly, 32, spent just one season at Stamford Bridge and was one of the most highly sought after defenders in world football when he was brought in from Napoli last year.

Marcelo Brozovic will be lining up for Al Nassr in the upcoming RSL season (Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

However, one of the must stunning transfers to have occurred in this flurry of activity is undoubtedly Portuguese star, Neves. The 26-year-old creative spark is in his prime and was tipped to join a fellow Premier League outfit before the Roshn Saudi League came knocking.

There has also been a new name in the door at Ronaldo's Al Nassr with Marcelo Brozovic making the switch to the Saudi side from Inter Milan.

Edouard Mendy will feature for Al-Ahli in the upcoming 2023/24 season (Photo by Al-Ahli Saudi FC/ Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fellow RSL outfit, Al Ahli, have confirmed the signing of Chelsea shot stopper Edouard Mendy. The Frenchman will be linking up with former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino who will also call Saudi Arabia home.

The signings have not ended there with the Premier League's most successful African player, Riyad Mahrez, also set to call Al Ahli home after making the switch from Manchester City.

Roberto Firmino has hit the ground running at Al Ahli

The Jeddah based club have also added Allan Saint-Maximin to their ranks, with the Frenchman joining from Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard has decided to make the move to the RSL and become coach of Al Ettifaq. He has already dipped into the transfer market with the acquisition of his former Reds teammate, Jordan Henderson, who will add some much needed stability to the side.

Gerrard has also brought in some firepower in the attacking third with Moussa Dembele arriving from Lyon.

Watch the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup LIVE and free on 10 Play!

All You Need to Know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play
All You Need to Know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

