Pooches at Play is back for another series, hosted by Dog Trainer and Animal Welfare Advocate, Lara Shannon. Tune in for fun-filled episodes for the expert tips and tricks on how to be the best carer and friend to your favourite furry pals.

Veterinarian Dr Melissa Meehan and other leading animal experts join Lara on the show, along with her cheeky canine co-stars Darcy and Vindi, to bring you an entertaining lifestyle TV show all about dogs, our relationship with them and everything else you need to about our four-legged best friends.

Tune in to Channel 10 on Saturdays at 2pm for Pooches at Play. You’d be barking mad not to!