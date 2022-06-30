Pooches at Play

Pooches At Play - S7 Ep. 2
G | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sat 2 Jul 2022

Hosted by Dog Trainer and Behaviourist, Lara Shannon find out tips and tricks on how to be the best carer and friend to your favourite furry pals.

Season 7

About the Show

Pooches at Play is back for another series, hosted by Dog Trainer and Animal Welfare Advocate, Lara Shannon. Tune in for fun-filled episodes for the expert tips and tricks on how to be the best carer and friend to your favourite furry pals.

Veterinarian Dr Melissa Meehan and other leading animal experts join Lara on the show, along with her cheeky canine co-stars Darcy and Vindi, to bring you an entertaining lifestyle TV show all about dogs, our relationship with them and everything else you need to about our four-legged best friends.

Tune in to Channel 10 on Saturdays at 2pm for Pooches at Play. You’d be barking mad not to!

Lara Shannon

Lara Shannon

Host/Dog Behaviourist & Trainer
Dr Melissa Meehan

Dr Melissa Meehan

Resident Vet and Presenter
Dynamite Darcy

Dynamite Darcy

Canine Co-host
Vindi

Vindi

Canine Co-host