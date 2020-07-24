Why All Pet Owners Need To Watch Pooches At Play

It doesn’t matter whether you’re new to the dog-parent life, or you’ve had a four-legged friend fur-ever - Pooches at Play is the one-stop show for everything. From dog breed profiles and helpful training tips, to health advice and the best pet-friendly spots to visit.

Host, Lara Shannon is a certified dog trainer, behaviourist and pet food nutritionist. She’s had a strong presence on TV over the years, raising awareness about wildlife, conservation and animal welfare issues. So, if there’s anyone on TV who knows dogs inside and out it’s Lara.

By her side is Morgan Burrett, whose love for animals stemmed from growing up on a farm. On Pooches, Morgan shares his passion for travel, the outdoors, and all the best spots around Australia that your pooches will love.

Here are a handful of topics that Lara and Morgan cover throughout the series.

Breed Profiles

There are many factors to take into account when deciding on a dog breed that will best suit your lifestyle. And, in every episode, Laura and Morgan will provide in-depth information on various breeds

From Border Collies to Labradors, Pomeranians to Daschunds, they’ll tell you which dogs require more attention, exercise, outdoor space and training.

That way, if you’re looking to welcome a new member into the family, you’ll be able to pick the right one. And if you already have a dog, you’ll gain a better understanding of their needs and why they may be acting out.

Pet Friendly Activities

Parks, cafés, hiking spots... You name it, they’ve found it.

Even though everyone needs to socially distance, it’s important that pet owners continue to take their pups out for exercise and a good sniff. But going to the same places can get verrrry boring.

Lara and Morgan have found great, pet-friendly spots all over Australia, so no matter where you live, there will be some fun, new places for you and your pups to explore.

Tips, Tricks & Training

Whether they’re 10-weeks-old or 3-years-old, training dogs can be hard. It takes a special type of patience and the right techniques – all which you can learn from Lara.

She covers some of the biggest challenges, such as toilet training, crate training and behaviour management, just to name a few.

She also shares important tips, such as what to do if your dog goes missing, how to choose the right bed for your pup, how to check for nasty paralysis ticks, and tips on how to ensure your dog is social and friendly.

Training may seem like a long process, but the reward of having a happy and obedient pup makes it all worth it.

Health Information

Health tips for our little companions are probably the most important thing to take away from this series.

Get professional advice on the best foods, how to help them lose weight, plus a whole heap of things you didn't know before.

Pooches At Play is on 2pm Saturdays on 10 & 10 play livestream, or catch-up on 10 play.