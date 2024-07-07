Ni Hao, Kai Lan

Ni Hao, Kai Lan - S1 Ep. 5
G | Kids

Kai-lan invents a game - Twirly Whirly Flyers - where she and her friends twirl flower blossoms into the air to try to get them into a big tree.

A six-year-old girl named Kai-lan, who invites friends at her home to share in the colorful interplay of Chinese and American cultures, as well as the Mandarin language, through interactive exercises and magical stories.