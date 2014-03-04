Neighbours Spoilers and Foilers

We've put together a list of spoilers and completely-made-up-never-going-to-happen foilers. Can you sort the true from the false?

Leave your guesses in the comments section below!

1. Harold has become a wedding celebrant and returns to Erinsborough to marry Kate and Mark.

2. Georgia and Kyle have a baby boy and decide to name it Karl.

3. A devastating bushfire destroys Lassiters Complex (again) and Erinsborough High.

4. Doug and Pam Willis return, but one of them is hiding a secret.

5. After discovering his career is ruined, Josh begins playing the guitar and teams up with Georgia to form an acoustic duo.

6. Imogen gets a nose piercing which becomes infected, leading to serious health issues.

7. Mark Brennan proposes to Kate.

8. Dee turns up in Erinsborough. It turns out she survived after all and Toadie is torn between Sonya and his lost love.

9. Zeke shocks the Kennedy family with his new relationship.

10. Josh is stunned to learn that journalist Ruby is his half-sister, daughter of Brad and Lauren.

11. Gabby Willis and Cameron Hudson return to help Brad through a difficult time in his marriage.