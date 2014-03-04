Neighbours

Neighbours Spoilers and Foilers

Here at Neighbours HQ we know how much fans love to speculate on up coming storylines. Sometimes, the ideas that get bandied around aren’t actually that far fetched.

We've put together a list of spoilers and completely-made-up-never-going-to-happen foilers. Can you sort the true from the false?

Leave your guesses in the comments section below!

1. Harold has become a wedding celebrant and returns to Erinsborough to marry Kate and Mark.

Foilers 2014

2. Georgia and Kyle have a baby boy and decide to name it Karl.

Foilers 2014

3. A devastating bushfire destroys Lassiters Complex (again) and Erinsborough High.

Foilers 2014

4. Doug and Pam Willis return, but one of them is hiding a secret.

Foilers 2014

5. After discovering his career is ruined, Josh begins playing the guitar and teams up with Georgia to form an acoustic duo.

Foilers 2014

6. Imogen gets a nose piercing which becomes infected, leading to serious health issues.

Foilers 2014

7. Mark Brennan proposes to Kate.

Foilers 2014

8. Dee turns up in Erinsborough. It turns out she survived after all and Toadie is torn between Sonya and his lost love.

Foilers 2014

9. Zeke shocks the Kennedy family with his new relationship.

Foilers 2014

10. Josh is stunned to learn that journalist Ruby is his half-sister, daughter of Brad and Lauren.

Foilers 2014

11. Gabby Willis and Cameron Hudson return to help Brad through a difficult time in his marriage.

