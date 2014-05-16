Neighbours Spoilers and Foilers Round Two

Spoiler or Foiler?

1. Toadie develops romantic feelings for Naomi and finds himself embroiled in an illicit workplace affair.

2. Kyle and Georgia finally put their trials and tribulations behind them and get engaged.

3. Amber falls in love with another man and cheats on Josh.

4. Brenann’s stunned to discover the identity of Kate’s killer…Declan Napier.

5. Callum moves away from Erinsborough unknowingly leaving behind a pregnant Josie.

6. Kyle is forced to say an emotional goodbye to his beloved dog Bossy after she is fatally bitten by a poisonous snake.

7. Lauren’s feelings for Brad are reignited, prompting her to leave Matt.

8. Josh becomes a reality TV star.

9. Bailey steals a horse as a dare, with tragic consequences.

10.Six of Karl and Susan’s relatives come to visit.

And for those of you who read our last article, you will have seen Doug and Pam return, Brennan propose to Kate and Zeke's controversial new relationship. Unfortunately Dee still remains lost at sea...