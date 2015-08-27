Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Emma Lane joins Neighbours

Emma Lane joins Neighbours

Find out more about Josh Willis' new love interest played by Emma Lane!

When model and actress Emma Lane arrived on the set of Neighbours to start filming a guest role as Courtney Grixti, she had a team of fans already behind the scenes in the form of her boyfriend Ramsay Street hunk Travis Burns, and best friends, fellow actors Harley Bonner and Ariel Kaplan.

“I was over the moon when I got the news but I think Travis was more excited than me," said Emma. “He is a very supportive boy.”

Romance develops quickly between Emma and Harley’s characters which the stunning performer found slightly nerve-racking because of her close ties with Harley and his real life girlfriend Ariel.

EmmaLane

“I was nervous,” said Emma.  “I thought having to play out a romance with Harley was going to be weird, but it was fine.  Harley is so professional.”

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.