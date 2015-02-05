Bald move by Stefan

Sporting an impressive chrome dome, the veteran actor was dared by his wife Gail to succumb to the clippers to raise funds for the Australian Childhood Foundation, a cause he has been passionate about for six years.

Co-star Morgana O’Reilly did the honours of shaving Dennis’s head between scenes earlier this week.

While the suggestion of Dennis’s drastic new look initially had the writers of the long running series in a panic, it has been weaved seamlessly into an upcoming storyline. In the interim, the Neighbours’ costume department have been spending up big on hats for his character, resident villain Paul Robinson.

“This is freakishly short for me and I now can’t complain about having a bad hair day now,” joked Dennis who appeared in the first episode of Neighbours nearly 30 years ago.

"Now that I have the look, my ambition is for Paul to take on Walt in Breaking Bad.”