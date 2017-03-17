Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Andrew Morley On Being A Dad

Andrew Morley On Being A Dad

Andrew Morley on discovering that Jack is the father of Paige's baby.

This week Father Jack battled to save Paige from a horrific car crash. After the accident, Paige came clean and told the priest that he was the father of her baby. But what does the future hold for this on-again-off-again-couple? We sat down with Andrew Morley to find out.

Was father Jack the hero of this week’s car crash?

Why not, maybe even a super-hero? He wasn’t using the angle grinder, like Tyler, but he was there driving the van and helping out. There was no fear for Jack in a situation where a baby and someone he deeply feels for were at risk.

Did you ever think you would have a baby coming into the show as a priest?

No not at all. Firstly, I didn’t even know I was going to be a priest when I joined the show! It was a huge bombshell when Paige told Jack she was pregnant. He had preempted that it was his, but was continually told and reassured that it wasn’t. So in a way he was slightly prepared, but still shocked by the way he was told. He would have preferred to find out in a more respectful way, but that’s the way it is and now he’s going to be a ‘baby-daddy’.

Does this mean Paige and Jack are getting together?

Let’s say that Jack is torn between three things; God, Paige and now his baby. It’s a very complicated situation; Jack had decided to stay with God despite his feelings for Paige. Now he’s responsible for a new life being born into this world and will have to choose between being a good role model for the community or for his child.

Andrew do you think Jack should choose Paige over the church? 

I think Jack needs to choose the baby over the church.

ANDREW3

Do you want a boy or a girl? 

I would love a boy. I’d just love to hang out and do father and son things.

Does Andrew have any kids?

I have two step kids who are amazing, a boy and a girl. The full set. They are very confused watching me on screen as Father Jack. I’m also a volunteer firefighter, so when I go to kinder dressed up teaching the kids about the ‘stop, drop and roll’ – I’m sure it’s even more confusing.

What’s coming up for Jack?

I would love to see some more skeletons from his past pop up, maybe some family? Potentially a new romance? But obviously becoming a father is the immediate stuff I’m looking forward too.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.