The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of Hawai'i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who've re-located to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu.