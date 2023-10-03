Sign in to watch this video
Michael Hing - Long Live The Hing
Comedy
Air Date: Thu 28 Sep 2023
Michael Hing tried to propose to his girlfriend. This show is about everything that went wrong.
About the Movie
Michael Hing, host of The Project and Celebrity Letters & Numbers, and former triple j presenter, promised himself he would propose to his girlfriend after 9 years of being together. This show is about everything that went wrong.