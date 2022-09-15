Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story

In a Network 10 exclusive, 40 years after Azaria Chamberlain’s disappearance, Lindy and her children speak exclusively and in detail, about that harrowing night and the devastating years that followed. From the hatred and discrimination the family endured to Lindy’s years in prison, nothing is off limits in this powerful and moving documentary.

As the country’s most infamous cases of miscarried justice, we will also hear from crucial eyewitnesses who have stood by Lindy every step of the way and maintained her innocence.