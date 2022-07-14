Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021Expires: in about 1 month
Our deadly leprechaun is in space to woo a beautiful princess, who is impressed with his gold and desires to separate him from it
Movie
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2021
About the Show
Resurfacing on an alien planet, the Leprechaun (Warwick Davis) abducts a member of the world's royalty, Princess Zarina (Rebekah Carlton), in an attempt to wed her and become the supreme ruler.