Leprechaun 4: In Space

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Leprechaun 4: In Space
M | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021Expires: in about 1 month

Our deadly leprechaun is in space to woo a beautiful princess, who is impressed with his gold and desires to separate him from it

Movie

Watch

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2021

About the Show

Resurfacing on an alien planet, the Leprechaun (Warwick Davis) abducts a member of the world's royalty, Princess Zarina (Rebekah Carlton), in an attempt to wed her and become the supreme ruler.