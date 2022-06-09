Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Key Of David - 2022 Ep. 27
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sun 12 Jun 2022
Expires: in 29 days
The Key of David covers today's most important events with a unique perspective. Not only does the program tell you what's happening to our society and our world, it tells you why.
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022
About the Show
Vision Television host Gerald Flurry presents a weekly analysis of world events. Through the perspective of biblical prophecy, Flurry delivers messages of warning. "The Key of David" attempts to stand out among today's modern devotional programming. Its viewers have referred to the program as frank, bold and rational without an overt emotional sentimentality.