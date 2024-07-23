Hunted The Million Dollar Heist: Meet The Fugitives

Premiering on Monday, August 12 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play, Hunted returns for its third season with a new chief, a new look... and a new twist.

Get ready for Hunted: The Million Dollar Heist.

This year, nine pairs of everyday Aussies will put their lives on hold to go on the run and become fugitives who have taken part in a bank robbery.

As always, the teams will then have to go off the grid and disappear, attempting to evade capture by the team at Hunted HQ and make it to a final extraction point if they want to win any of the cash they grabbed during the heist.

That isn't the only change this year, with a new Chief stepping up to the helm and taking control of Hunted HQ. Having served on the team for the past two seasons, Reece Dewar, OAM now leads the hunt for these 18 everyday Aussies.

With over 20 years of experience in the ADF, and receiving the Order of Australia for services to the special operations community, Reece knows a thing or two about apprehending his targets. Can he make it the first clean sweep in Aussie Hunted history and capture every Fugitive?

Meet the Fugitives:

Jayde & Tayla

QLD, Friends

When it comes to Jayde and Tayla, blondes do indeed have more fun. The besties are bubbly, vibrant tomboys who aren't afraid to flirt their way through the hunt.

Jayde, a social media influencer, kindergarten teacher and business owner, and Tayla, who works in finance and as a bartender, also have connections with the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood teams who are on standby to lend the dynamic duo a hand.

Joanna & Lee

QLD, Engaged Couple

'Muscle Barbie' Joanna and her partner Lee have recently become engaged. The pair have been inseparable for the past two years, living together and lifting together, the couple are now putting their relationship to the ultimate test and going on the run together.

Having both lost their dads at a young age, Joanna and Lee owe everything to the mums who raised them, both vowing that if they win Hunted they'll use some of the prize money to treat their mums to something special.

Tanisha & Bobby

NSW, Father & Daughter

This father/daughter duo are best mates who live and travel together and are both well aware of the power that tech has in this day and age. Content creator Tanisha is a social media mogul, while Bobby previously worked in cyber security.

The pair will hope to use their handle on all things tech to get ahead of the Hunters, and hopefully make it all the way to the extraction point!

Andy & Deb

SA, Married

Teenage sweethearts Andy and Deb met and married young and now have two daughters. Andy, a fireman, coordinates operations for some of the most horrific bushfires the country has seen. Recently he returned from secondment where he volunteered in Ukraine as part of the search and rescue missions through areas that had been bombed, shelled, and covered in landmines. With his background in operations and his network of the Fire Service across the country, Andy will be relying on his professional chops to get the pair as far as possible.

Meanwhile, Deb's father was a safe cracker who spent 20 years on the run, so she's hoping to have absorbed some of his wiley ways to give the pair an advantage when they trade in comfort for a life on the run.

Romanee & Chelsea

SA & TAS, Friends

Brought together by former boyfriends, besties Romanee and Chelsea are two down-to-earth country girls who love a challenge. With grit and determination, the pair of farmers' daughters are no strangers to getting stuck in, and aren't afraid to get a little dirty.

They're hoping that their network across Victoria will help them with life on the run, with a strategy that relies on efficiency, but also uses their outgoing, confident, and funny personalities to maximum potential.

Ondeane & Shelli

WA, Cousins

When it comes to cousins Ondeane and Shelli, the pair are happy to be underestimated. Shelli owns multiple businesses while Ondeane has 20 years of Naval Investigative Service experience.

These thrill-seekers and besties will be the ones to watch as they leap into action and tackle every challenge Hunted HQ can throw at them! The passionate, fun-loving pair are ready to embrace the adventure, often the first to laugh at their own expense, they don't take life too seriously... but they know life on the run is very serious business.

Luke & Ben

VIC, Married Couple

Calling themselves Batman and Robin, Batman Ben and his trusty husband/sidekick Luke are thrilled at the chance to shake up the monotony of married life and tackle the challenge of going on the run. They hope to strengthen their bond, learning more about each other while also embracing the once-in-a-lifetime experience of becoming a Fugitive.

With Ben at the helm as a charismatic leader, and Luke a positive, fun-loving soul who loves to help others, the duo hope to rely on their ability to make friends with anyone, charming their way to the extraction point.

Kaylie & Tony

NSW, Friends

There's no question that a life on the run requires a sense of speed, lucky for Kaylie and Tony the pair share a love of rally car driving. Tony is a 2-time TARGA Champion and they are 3-time winners of the NSW Rally Championships. In order to be successful on the road, the pair have to navigate quickly, read maps, and use their instincts and intuition, all skills that will come in handy while on the run.

With navigator Kaylie the brains of the operation, and workaholic Tony who thrives under pressure, this duo are ready to make tracks and leave the Hunters in the dust. But will they run out of gas, or make it all the way to the extraction point?

Akec & Joe

VIC, Friends

Born in Kenya, Akec moved to a refugee camp with her mother at the young age of three before migrating to Australia when she was 11. She made her debut there in an AFLW career, up until her recent retirement.

Akec met Joe through his twin sister and the two became mates. Joe, the first Ethiopian stand-up to play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, also migrated to Australia as a refugee at age 11. While competing in Hunted, they hope to inspire and represent the African community that lives in Australia.

Season 3 of Hunted: The Million Dollar Heist premieres Monday, August 12 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play