A rude, crude, and scruffy curmudgeon named Dan tries to get revenge on anyone and anything that angers him. His misadventures are coupled with his best friend and summer camp buddy, Chris, and occasionally the skills of Chris's secret operative wife, Elise. Dan's misadventures unfortunately places him in odd circumstances, from a jogging werewolf to the depths of the Pasadena Parallelogram, Dan's many adventures pertains towards many slap-stick and original laughs -- much towards the dismay that plagues Dan. Accompanied by his lovable pet cat, Mr. Mumbles, much of Dan's angers can't but subside, ceasing by the lovable cuteness of his prized cat. Cat burglars, Baseball, Dancing, High School, Canada, Ninjas, Dentists, Dinosaurs, George Washington -- are no match for this angry hermit. Look out world, here comes the hair-trigger ruffian, Dan.