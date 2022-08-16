Celebrity MasterChef UK

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

CelebrityMasterChefUK - S12 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 1 Mar 2022

The ever popular Celebrity MasterChef returns, with 20 familiar faces from the world of show business, music, and sport.

Episodes
HomeBinge On...

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 12

About the Show

Sixteen well-known figures in the worlds of sport, music and show business take up their aprons and do battle for the title of Celebrity MasterChef. Each week, four celebrities compete, facing a series of tasks that are designed to assess their culinary prowess. Popular challenges from the main MasterChef series, such as the Mystery Box Challenge and the Mass Catering Challenge, are called into action to test the celebrities