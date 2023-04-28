Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bondi Rescue - S17 Ep. 3
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 28 Apr 2023Expires: in 30 days
As the day closes, a swimmer struggles in the water. Without a rescue board, Chappo sprints down the beach and dives into the water. Bagus bares it all in a nude photo shoot with thousands of people.
Episodes
Video ExtrasLifeguardsGalleries
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
More Bondi
Between Two Rescue Boards
Mouth to Mouth
Season 17