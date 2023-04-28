Bondi Rescue

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bondi Rescue - S17 Ep. 3
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Fri 28 Apr 2023Expires: in 30 days

As the day closes, a swimmer struggles in the water. Without a rescue board, Chappo sprints down the beach and dives into the water. Bagus bares it all in a nude photo shoot with thousands of people.

Episodes
Video Extras
LifeguardsGalleries
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Chats

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Close Encounters

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Feelings About Sharks

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Meet Tyson

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Meet Max McGuigan

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Scariest Thing In The Water: Part Four

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Hoppo On The New Recruits

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Bondi Beach: During COVID

image-placeholder
1 mins

Bondi Rescue

Morning Set-Up

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Scariest Thing In The Water: Part Three

image-placeholder
1 mins

Bondi Rescue

Best Thing About Being A Lifeguard

More Bondi

Between Two Rescue Boards

Mouth to Mouth

Safety

Season 17