Bondi Rescue - S17 Ep. 2
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 21 Apr 2023Expires: in 30 days
Harries is reminded of his mother when he meets a group of children from war torn Ukraine. Jack and Azza race to the aid of a young surfer on the beach who insists he hasn’t even been in the water.
Season 17