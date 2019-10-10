Everything We Know About Australian Survivor All Stars

When does Australian Survivor All Stars air?

It’s been confirmed that Australian Survivor All Stars will premiere this Summer in February 2020, which means it’s coming back much earlier than usual. As for an exact date? Keep your eyes peeled!

Which Survivors are returning?

Aaron Knight (A.K) - Season 2 (2017)

A.K. was one of the hardest, most aggressive players in Season 2. Starting off a touch too strong, he found himself alienated from the rest of his tribe and had to get himself out of trouble. He bounced back and took control of the Samatau tribe and in the end, lasted 28 days. Has A.K learnt from his past mistakes and can he take the title he so craves?

Jericho Malabonga - Season 2 (2017)

Jericho aka 'The Cookie Monster' played a great social game and initially, remained under the radar. His personality shined as he formed strong alliances and later in the game, took up a more aggressive style of play, leading this smart little cookie to win Season 2. Now, he's back to prove he can win it again.

Lachlan 'Locky' Gilbert - Season 2 (2017)

Locky is one of the biggest challenge beasts in Australian Survivor history, being an experienced cave diver, base jumper, mountaineer and athlete. Making it 49 days in Season 2, can this sportsman take it to the end and earn the title of Sole Survivor?

Shane Gould - Season 3 (2018)

Shane brought the goods home in Season 3 with her witty and low-key game. From initiating blindsides to finding hidden immunity idols, Shane is someone to keep an eye on, but will she be able to win all over again?

Lydia Lassila - Season 3 (2018)

Olympic Freestyle Skier, Lydia Lassila was a powerhouse when it came to challenges, proving to be a major physical threat to her fellow tribe mates. Once she got to merge, her two allies Mat and Shane knew her strengths and blindsided her. How will they survive when they see each other again in Australian Survivor: All Stars?

Harry Hills - Season 4 (2019)

Harry was so close to getting his hands on the crown of sole survivor, but he just slipped through the cracks, being sent home in 3rd place. Now this villain is back, hungrier than ever to get a taste of something sweeter than ice cream - victory.

Brooke Jowett – Season 1 (2016)

Brooke was a challenge beast in Season 1, and was painfully sent packing in 7th place when her closest ally, Flick, blindsided her in Episode 18. How's she going to feel when she sees her old ally has also returned?

David Genat – Season 4, Champions V Contenders (2019)

One of the biggest strategic players in Australian Survivor history, David, an international model, had many memorable moments, including trading a fake idol for a real one. Eventually, his ego got the better of him. Sent packing in Episode 16, with an idol in his pocket, he became the second member of the Jury. With a reputation as iconic as David’s, how will he fair in All Stars?

Felicity ‘Flick’ Eggington – Season 1 (2016)

Flick made it to Day 53 before getting her torch snuffed. She pulled a huge blindside on her closest ally and friend – Brooke – and we’re verrrrry interested to see whether they have patched things up or if this will be the grudge-match to watch.

Henry Nicholson – Season 2 (2017)

Faux-yoga instructor Henry survived a tribe switch, made it to merge, but was sent packing in a huge blindside in Episode 18. That made him the first ever contestant to have his torch snuffed with an idol in his pocket – ouch.

Mat Rogers – Season 3, Champions V Contenders (2018)

Football legend Mat Rogers was nicknamed ‘The Godfather’ and led his strong alliance to merge. However, in a classic case of ‘overly confident’, Mat was also sent packing with an idol in his pocket. (We're beginning to see a theme here…)

Mark ‘Tarzan’ Herlaar – Season 2 (2017)

The hero of Season 2, Tarzan only made it to Day 11, was fourth to be eliminated, and was undoubtedly sent packing far too soon when he heroically gave his idol to Tess to help save her, and was blindsided by his tribe for it.

Despite only having lasted 11 days, he made such a big impression on Australia we’re bringing him back for All Stars.

Nick Iadanza – Season 1 (2016)

Superfan Nick was pinned early in the game for being a snake and sent to the opposing tribe. The label stuck, and was ultimately the reason he was sent home in Episode 17. Can he shake the label and become Sole Survivor?

Phoebe Timmins – Season 1 (2016)

Phoebe was labelled the ‘black widow’ after a string of blindsides that saved her from 5 tribal councils. Phoebe was ultimately sent home after 31 days, and just missed out on making it to merge. We’re itching to see Phoebe pull some major blindsides in the upcoming season.

Will Luke Toki be returning for All Stars?

Unfortunately, family-man Luke Toki is not coming back for Australian Survivor All Stars. BUT we've got something even better up our sleeve. An all-new digital talk show, Australian Survivor Talking Tribal is coming to 10 play straight after the episodes air, so you'll not only get to watch the All Stars fight it out for Sole Survivor, but you'll also get your recommended dose of Luke in the returning season. For more details on Luke Toki's new show and who will be joining him, head over to the Australian Survivor Talking Tribal homepage.

Is Jonathon LaPaglia back for another season?

Hell yeah! JLP will be back for Survivor All Stars, so get ready for more epic one-liners and insightful tribal commentary in the massive new season.

Where can you watch past seasons of Australian Survivor?

Survivor fans rejoice, all four seasons of Australian Survivor are back on 10 play so you can binge watch every episode featuring your favourite returning players before the new season starts. Time to start re-examining all the different moves and strategies so we can figure out who will thrive, and who will have their flames snuffed early.

Will there be more than one season of Australian Survivor in 2020?

Hold onto your buffs Survivor fans, we an confirm there will be not one, but TWO massive seasons of Survivor coming to our screens in 2020. All Stars will air in February 2020 while Season 6 will air later in the year. Think you've got what it takes? Apply now!

Are you excited for 2020? Because we most definitely are.

Australian Survivor: All Stars is coming soon to 10 & 10 play