Survivor After Show ‘Australian Survivor Talking Tribal’ Announced

You read that correctly, Luke Toki is back, baby! Australian Survivor fans wept when it was revealed that their idol Luke Toki wouldn’t be competing in All Stars. But wipe away those tears, because we’re not letting the King of the Jungle get away that easy. After all, who better to host an All Stars After Show than a true Survivor icon?

That’s right; while he won’t be playing for the title this season, Luke will still be putting all his Survivor experience and savvy to good use as one-half of Australian Survivor Talking Tribal’s dynamic hosting duo, alongside veteran Aussie presenter, and Survivor aficionado James Mathison.

Kicking off Friday January 31 on 10 play and 10 speaks, Australian Survivor Talking Tribal is a Survivor superfan’s dream. Each week Luke and James will dissect the events everyone's buzzing about, from the bruising challenges to the biggest blindsides. They’ll offer a unique insight into how the ultimate game is stacking up, and who’s staking the most convincing claim to be crowned All Stars Sole Survivor.

The pair will be joined by some very special guests, including ex-contestants, along with Survivor superfan and expert Shannon Guss (Gaitz), whose staggering knowledge of the game promises the kind of detailed and informed perspective All Stars absolutely demands.

Australian Survivor: All Stars premieres 7.30 Monday February 3, and there’s no better preparation than to join Luke and James for a pre-season chat, so grab your torches and get ready for Australian Survivor Talking Tribal, from 4pm Friday January 31 on 10 play and 10 speaks.

