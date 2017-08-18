Survivor Speed Round with Henry

​Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for season 1 as well?

Because it has been a dream to play this since early on in the US version. I didn’t apply for the first [season].

What will be your strength in the competition?

I’d like to say my charm and my strategy.

What is your Survivor game plan?

Align with the weak, get the strong threats out early. Use my charm and flirtatious nature to get ahead.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

The contestants [won’t expect] that I am not a yoga instructor. The public [won’t expect] that I have a degree in marketing and accounting.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

Swimming, gym. Thought through scenarios. Learned yoga and practiced.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

I might look fit but I still think I will struggle a bit physically. Will be handy with puzzles.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

I’d hope both, because a social game is a strategic play in a strategic game.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win? It’s a game, so I’ll treat it as such and do anything within the rules, such as flirting, lying etc. How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

[My word] means nothing. I will happily flip if it will aid my game.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa that you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

This is the pure art to winning this game. Convince them to respect [me] and not hold a grudge. Describe yourself in five words:

Caring, Charismatic, Confident, Free-spirited, Fun

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

I do. I know the game well and believe I will execute my game plan perfectly.

View Henry’s full bio.