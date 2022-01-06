Australian Survivor

Everything We Know About Australian Survivor: Blood V Water

The next season of Australian Survivor has announced its theme, and this time there’s a catch!

After Hayley Leake was crowned Sole Survivor in 2021, a whole new batch of castaways will attempt to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast... but this season comes with an almighty twist.

In Blood v Water, players will be competing as pairs, bound by blood.

It’s a double-edged sword to play with someone you trust. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and new pacts will be forged as these castaways are pushed to their limits playing in the extreme conditions of the Aussie Outback.

Think siblings, married couples, in-laws, twins or cousins fighting the elements together, but at the end of the day, there can only be one Sole Survivor. So, do these castaways have what it takes to blindside their own blood?

We sure hope so.

All the castaways who will be battling it out for the title of Sole Survivor have been revealed. You can read all about them at their bio pages.

A few we will be watching is Australian Survivor Season 2 contenders Mark Wales and Sam Gash, NRL Legend Michael Crocker and his sister in-law Chrissy Zaremba, alongside the Queen of Survivor US Sandra Diaz and her daughter Nina Twine.

The theme has featured twice in the US version of the series in 2013 with the titular Survivor: Blood vs Water, and again in 2014 with Survivor: San Juan del Sur.

Like this year’s season of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, Blood V Water will be filmed in our own backyard, with the precise location to be revealed soon!

Will blood prove to be thicker than water? Only time will tell.

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water premiers on Monday, 31st January at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

