Watch Australia Cup 2023 Draw live and free on 10 Play

Football fans across the country will be able to watch the Australia Cup Round of 32 Draw on Wednesday, June 28 at 1900 AEST live and free on 10 Play

The upcoming draw for the Australia Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free on 10 Play. Network 10 and 10 play will be the home of the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs with every match available to watch live with full catch up also available.

The time has come for some of Australia’s best association and National Premier Leagues (NPL) clubs to have their time in the spotlight as they gear up for a potential blockbuster clash against an Isuzu UTE A-League club.

Round of 32 action will begin in August with all 16 matches scheduled to be played over a two week period with every match live and free on 10 Play.

Australia Cup 2023 Key Dates Confirmed

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 play

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Before the new season kicks off, watch highlights and full matches of the 2022 Australia Cup
Australia Cup Fixtures

Australia Cup 2023 LIVE and exclusive on 10 Play
Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Key Dates Confirmed

Football Australia today confirmed key dates for the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds including the Round of 32 Live Draw and when the Final will be played.
Darwin to host Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs

Some of Australia’s finest footballers will be heading to the Top End of Australia when Darwin hosts the Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs on Monday 17 & Tuesday 18 July
2022 Australia Cup Final Preview

The 2022 Australia Cup Final is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 Play this Saturday.